Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to join the running for the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

Liverpool are also mentioned as being among the Spanish playmaker’s admirers, but PSG also look to be in contention to sign the €30million-rated star, according to Le 10 Sport.

Alcantara has shone for Bayern down the years, but his future now looks in some doubt as he enters the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

This puts Bayern under pressure to sell Alcantara on the cheap, and it’s little wonder this seems to have a number of top clubs interested in snapping him up.

PSG make sense as a club who’d be keen on the 29-year-old, as he would surely link up well with forwards like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, with his intelligent style of play making him ideal for the philosophy of manager Thomas Tuchel.

Alcantara also looks like he’d do well at Liverpool, with the Reds in need of more options in the middle of the park as the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain haven’t really lived up to expectations.

Elsewhere, none of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho or Georginio Wijnaldum really offer the same kind of creativity that Thiago could bring to the team.

Le 10 Sport add that PSG are also looking at Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for that position.