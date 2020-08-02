Man City star insists they can get past Real Madrid despite a key injury

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid have improved as a team since their first leg defeat against Man City, so their upcoming Champions League tie is still delicately poised.

Pep Guardiola’s men will still be seen as the favourites due to their 2-1 lead that also gives them an away goals advantage, so Real will need to score at least twice to go through.

Real have also benefited greatly from some generous VAR decisions since La Liga restarted, but the officiating should be better at this level.

Man City suffered a major blow when they found out that Sergio Aguero wouldn’t be fit for the game, but a report from their website suggests they are still confident.

They were speaking to City star Ilkay Gundogan about the game, and he had the following to say:

“It is definitely disappointing to not have Sergio available. We have to deal with injuries, as we did in the season with Aymeric [Laporte] not being available. We have to do the same now with Sergio’s situation. I am sure we will be able to do that.”

“Other players will have to step up. We have Gabby [Jesus], who is an amazing player, but we also have different players who can play as a false nine.”

“I am sure we will be able to deal with it, but of course, we will miss him.”

Aguero turned 32 this summer so they will soon need to find a way to thrive without him anyway, so this game against Real is the ideal chance for Gabriel Jesus to show that he’s good enough to succeed him.