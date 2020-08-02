Man United will be informed of bids for former forward due to buy-back option on star

Memphis Depay looked set to be one of the most exciting forwards in the world when he arrived at Old Trafford, but it didn’t work out at all.

He was very similar to Arjen Robben in the sense that he had one trick – pick the ball up in a wide position before driving inside and shooting on his strongest foot.

The problem with Depay was that other teams cottoned onto this very quickly, and he was just too easy to defend against.

READ MORE: French side have made contact about signing Man United midfielder this summer

He’s kicked on since moving to Lyon and he’s even shone playing in a central role, so a recent report from The Manchester Evening News will interest United fans.

They claim that Borussia Dortmund are looking to sign Depay this summer, and Man United will be informed of any bids due to their buy back option.

It’s not clear how much that would cost them, but it also looks unlikely that United would be interested as Depay is touted as the potential replacement for Jadon Sancho – who is expected to move to Old Trafford.

It shows that they do have another alternative to Sancho if that move falls through, or they could even think outside the box by re-signing Depay purely to include him in that deal, but that would only make sense if the buy back clause was well below the market value.

The fact that they included the buy back clause shows they still feel Depay has the potential to be a top level player, but a return to Old Trafford does look very unlikely.