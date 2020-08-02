According to AS, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport in an interview that his side rejected the chance to sign Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic.

De Laurentiis confirmed that the Naples outfit actually met with the out-of-favour striker’s agent, but they ultimately decided to sign in-form Victor Osimhen from Lille in a deal worth a total of €80m.

AS add that Jovic was seen as the prime alternative if a deal for the Nigerian talisman couldn’t be agreed, as Napoli have now sealed a replacement for Arkadiusz Milik, who is in talks with Juventus.

Jovic has endured a disastrous first season with Los Blancos after being signed from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian.

Here’s what the always outspoken De Laurentiis had to say on Jovic talks:

“We met Ramadani (Jovic’s agent), we could reach Luka Jovic from Madrid or Sardar Azmoun from Zenit. However, when the possibility of acquiring Osimhen became concrete, we went go get him”.

AS do report that a move to AC Milan could still be possible for the Serbia international, as the Rossoneri are yet to nail down the future of veteran talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

If the still-lethal Swede can’t agree a deal to stay with the San Siro outfit, it’s claimed that Jovic would be the ideal option to lead Milan’s line for the future.

As well as a first season that has seen Jovic start just eight games for Los Blancos, the 22-year-old has caused controversy with his off-the-pitch actions.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the centre-forward was forced to quarantine right around his return from injury as he invited a friend over to his home, defying restrictions set out due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jovic has registered two goals and two assist in his 26 appearances across all competitions, the expectations for the ace were simply too high, there was no way he’d displace Karim Benzema.