Premier League points-per-pound table highlights Liverpool success, but embarrasses Man United

Liverpool have won the Premier League title whilst spending notably less per point than some of their rivals.

A table below from the excellent Nick Harris shows just how well Sheffield United have done on their wage bill budget, with the Blades remarkably finishing in the top half of the Premier League after their promotion from the Championship last season.

This table reflects badly on Manchester United, however, who are bottom in terms of how much they splash out on their players’ wages compared to how many points they pick up…

And in the final minute of the last day of English football's 2019-20 domestic season, the Premier League 'bang for your buck' table. pic.twitter.com/Jm8jNhYDFI — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 1, 2020

Liverpool may well have spent big on the signings of world class names like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, but in general they’ve been far more sensible with their money than Man Utd have down the years.

The Red Devils have spent huge sums on bringing in the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Harry Maguire, but were nowhere near Jurgen Klopp’s champions in the end.

Shockingly, Arsenal finished 8th in the table this season but are also very low here, coming third from bottom.