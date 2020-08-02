Menu

Video: Arsenal target Edouard shows his class by spreading the ball wide and getting on the end of the cross vs Hamilton

Arsenal FC
Speculation has started to mount about Arsenal losing Aubameyang this summer, and a report from The Metro suggested that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard would be a useful replacement.

His opener against Hamilton today isn’t the most difficult goal you’ll see him score, but it shows that he’s much more than just a poacher.

He drops off to pick up the ball and spreads it wide for the overlap, before getting into the box and putting it in the back of the net:

He’s shown in recent years that he’s the complete striker and he likes to get involved in the buildup too, so he would be a good signing for Arsenal if they decide to make a move.

