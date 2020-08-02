Menu

Video: Emotional Emiliano Martinez doesn’t care about the ‘money’ Arsenal have earned after FA Cup triumph

Arsenal FC
It’s been quite a few weeks for Emiliano Martinez, as he’s gone from being the keeper who never gets to play to being part of an FA Cup winning side for Arsenal.

He’s probably earned a lot of money in his career despite not making it onto the pitch very often, so it’s understandable that he might be more interested in silverware than money:

In terms of his reasons for talking about it here, it’s possible that this tweet is correct when it talks about a possible pay cut for the players this summer:

It’s bizarre that someone would come up to him at that point and talk to him about the finances anyway, but this further demonstrates that he’s a likeable player and it’s nice to see.

