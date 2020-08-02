Video: These Arsenal fans love ‘heartbroken’ Ashley Cole’s face as Aubameyang equalised vs Chelsea

Some Arsenal supporters couldn’t help but bask in their glory when they noticed how controversial former Gunner Ashley Cole reacted to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser against his beloved Chelsea.

Cole, England’s best left-back ever, came through the ranks at Arsenal and became a key player before being cast aside by the fanbase when he controversially decided to join rivals Chelsea 14 years ago.

Aubameyang levelled for the north London outfit from the penalty spot after being dragged down by Cesar Azpilicueta, take a look at the spot-kick and call here.

I have more respect for Ashley Cole than the likes of Cesc or RVP trying to weasel their way back in. That said… This too made me happy. pic.twitter.com/8yagMVgpPj — Rocksteady – Auba's Cup lift is based (@ShardGooner) August 2, 2020

Ian Wright’s reaction to Aubameyang’s equaliser ?? pic.twitter.com/wB8C2EsbXi — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) August 1, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Pepe appears to start celebrating before Aubameyang even shoots for 2nd Arsenal goal vs Chelsea European giants willing to offer Man United winger in swap deal for defender Chris Smalling Premier League points-per-pound table highlights Liverpool success, but embarrasses Man United

Here’s some reaction to the moment from some Arsenal supporters:

Ashley Cole crying live on TV is an added bonus, I must say. — Arsenal2Ö11 (@AntiBarca2011) August 1, 2020

Love Ian Wright, but the face of Ashley Cole there is a man who was heartbroken ? — AFCJames (@AFCJames4) August 1, 2020

Ashley Cole is literally an invincible yet he doesn’t have a quarter of the passion that Wrighty has. Jokeman — Youngest in Charge????? (@Sarch11e) August 1, 2020

Looking at the footage again…. Ian Wright is celebrating every Arsenal moment while boyhood Arsenal fan Ashley Cole sits there doing nothing. Says a lot to me. — Tick Tock (@BlackScarfAFC) August 1, 2020

Ashley Cole just sat there when the pen went in. Wright went mad. Ones a legend ones not. — richard bentley ? (@cocakolauk) August 1, 2020

I can see the pain in Ashley Cole every time he has to say something good about Arsenal INJECT IT — Link Up Arsenal (@LinkUpArsenal) August 1, 2020

To make the incident even more telling, Arsenal legend Ian Wright was jumping for joy after Aubameyang hit the back of the net, whilst Cole was left red-faced and in silence.

Arsenal fans certainly enjoyed this moment.