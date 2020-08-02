Menu

Video: These Arsenal fans love ‘heartbroken’ Ashley Cole’s face as Aubameyang equalised vs Chelsea

Some Arsenal supporters couldn’t help but bask in their glory when they noticed how controversial former Gunner Ashley Cole reacted to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser against his beloved Chelsea.

Cole, England’s best left-back ever, came through the ranks at Arsenal and became a key player before being cast aside by the fanbase when he controversially decided to join rivals Chelsea 14 years ago.

Aubameyang levelled for the north London outfit from the penalty spot after being dragged down by Cesar Azpilicueta, take a look at the spot-kick and call here.

To make the incident even more telling, Arsenal legend Ian Wright was jumping for joy after Aubameyang hit the back of the net, whilst Cole was left red-faced and in silence.

Arsenal fans certainly enjoyed this moment.

