Wayne Bridge decides to sell house after ex-Chelsea teammate John Terry moves in nearby

According to the Sun, Wayne Bridge has decided to sell his house after former Chelsea and England teammate John Terry moved in nearby.

Wayne lives with his two children and wife – talented Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge – the former England full-back’s mansion is worth a massive £5.5m.

The Sun reported in April that current Aston Villa assistant Terry moved into a house that’s just a few minutes walk from Bridge’s, in a mansion that cost the 39-year-old £4.3m.

The tension between the pair is well-documented, the duo fell out after rumours that Terry was dating Bridge’s ex and the mother of his son, Vanessa Perroncel, just weeks after their separation.

The fall-out that followed definitely spilled out onto the pitch as this iconic Premier League moment (not for Wayne and John) followed:

ON THIS DAY: In 2010, the infamous non-handshake between John Terry & Wayne Bridge occurred prior to kick-off. pic.twitter.com/nYGcparJpK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 27, 2018

As per the Guardian, Perroncel has insisted that nothing ever happened with Terry, the defender started visiting the ex lingerie model’s home in 2009, but Perroncel states the pair were just friends.

Wayne’s clearly taken a mature decision in moving home, the Southampton academy graduate just wants to move on with his life and family after the ordeal.