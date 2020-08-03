Arsenal have reportedly been given a major boost in their transfer pursuit of Willian as he’s rejected a new contract offer from Chelsea.

According to the Guardian, the Brazil international has snubbed the Blues’ latest offer of a two-year deal as he looks to be edging closer to the Stamford Bridge exit.

Arsenal would do well to snap up Willian on a free transfer, and are mentioned as being among his admirers in the Guardian’s report, which also suggests Barcelona are unlikely to be major contenders for a deal.

This all sounds extremely promising for the Gunners if they decide to step up their interest, with Willian surely now heading for a free transfer to a new club imminently.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to see the 31-year-old leave after a fine career in west London, but Frank Lampard has already done well to strengthen his attack with moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Willian’s time in the Premier League has shown what a classy performer he can be, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down this season, despite approaching his 32nd birthday.

Arsenal could do with more options in the attacking midfield area, with Willian likely to be an upgrade on the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil, whilst also offering an alternative to Nicolas Pepe after an unconvincing first season at the Emirates Stadium.