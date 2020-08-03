Menu

Arsenal given major boost in bid to beat Manchester United to potential £72m transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been given a major boost as they pursue the potential transfer of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

The Mexico international has been in fine form for Wolves this season and has been linked with a big summer move for some time.

AS recently claimed Juventus were among his admirers in a potential £72million deal, while Arsenal have also got him on a long list of potential targets, according to Le 10 Sport.

In a boost to the Gunners’ hopes of landing Jimenez, it’s now claimed that Manchester United have reacted angrily to being linked with the 29-year-old.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have strongly denied rumours that they’re interested in signing Jimenez, so that could clear the way for Arsenal.

Raul Jimenez is a rumoured transfer target for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side have just beaten Chelsea in the FA Cup final to end an otherwise disappointing season on a high, and it’s vital that they strengthen this summer.

Le 10 Sport also link them with other potential big-name targets, but Jimenez’s form in the Premier League shows that he could be an upgrade on the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as partners for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

