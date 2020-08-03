Arsenal have reportedly been given a major boost as they pursue the potential transfer of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

The Mexico international has been in fine form for Wolves this season and has been linked with a big summer move for some time.

AS recently claimed Juventus were among his admirers in a potential £72million deal, while Arsenal have also got him on a long list of potential targets, according to Le 10 Sport.

In a boost to the Gunners’ hopes of landing Jimenez, it’s now claimed that Manchester United have reacted angrily to being linked with the 29-year-old.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have strongly denied rumours that they’re interested in signing Jimenez, so that could clear the way for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side have just beaten Chelsea in the FA Cup final to end an otherwise disappointing season on a high, and it’s vital that they strengthen this summer.

Le 10 Sport also link them with other potential big-name targets, but Jimenez’s form in the Premier League shows that he could be an upgrade on the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as partners for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

