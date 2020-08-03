Arteta draws up list of six big-name targets as Aubameyang demands major transfers to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly has a list of six big names he could try to bring to the club this summer as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang demands major transfers to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang has had another superb season for the Gunners, but his future is in doubt as he has just a year to run on his current contract with the north London giants.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Gabon international wants to see some strong recruitment from Arsenal, who are eyeing up a number of star names that could appease their top scorer.

The report claims Arsenal are considering Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Raul Jimenez, Thomas Partey and Allan Saint-Maximin as potential additions this summer.

Le 10 Sport add that Aubameyang himself would supposedly dream of a deal for his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Ousmane Dembele, who has struggled at Barcelona.

It’s unclear, however, if Dembele will be leaving Barca this summer, and the report suggests Arsenal have a number of other names in mind instead.

Arteta presumably won’t manage to get all of those players in, but any one of Depay or Jimenez up front would be fine business, while Partey and Coutinho could be useful purchases in defensive and attacking midfield, respectively.

The report also suggests Arsenal may have to sell Alexandre Lacazette to fund some of these moves.

