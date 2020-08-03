Arsenal are reportedly eyeing three experienced players in this summer’s transfer window as manager Mikel Arteta plans to change his tactics next season.

The Gunners may have just won the FA Cup final in impressive fashion, but there can be no denying they had a hugely disappointing season overall, finishing 8th in the Premier League – their lowest finish in 25 years.

Changes are clearly needed, and Arsenal could seek to add more proven, experienced players to their squad as they eye up a trio of big names.

The players in question are Chelsea winger Willian, Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho, and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid, according to the Times.

The report suggests these players would form a part of a new-look Arsenal side next season, with manager Arteta keen to change to using a 4-3-3 formation.

The north London giants have used a variety of systems this season, but perhaps had most success with a system most closely resembling a 3-4-3.

Either way, Arteta has shown real promise by winning silverware so early on in his Arsenal reign, and the Spanish tactician now needs to be backed in the transfer market in order to make his vision for the team work.

Willian has been a key player for Chelsea and is nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, so could be a bargain signing for Arsenal on a free.

Partey has also shone at Atletico and would represent a major upgrade on Arsenal’s current midfield options, though Coutinho is perhaps more of a risky target given his big dip in form during his time at Barcelona and loan club Bayern Munich.

“Ferguson kept saying we’re Manchester United and we are going to attack. But deep down, the players knew it was the wrong approach.” – Which game is Wayne Rooney talking about? Click here to find out.