Arsenal are reportedly holding talks with the representatives of Chelsea winger Willian as he looks set to leave his current club on a free transfer.

As earlier reported by the Guardian, Willian has snubbed a new two-year deal from Chelsea and looks to be edging closer to the Stamford Bridge exit door.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano now adds that Arsenal are holding talks to snap Willian up, with the Brazil international undoubtedly a tempting option on a free transfer…

Willian has refused another bid from Chelsea to extend his contract until June 2022. Still no agreement. Arsenal are now in talks with his representatives to sign him as a free agent – no bids from Barcelona at the moment. ?? #AFC #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

Romano adds that Willian is not currently being targeted by Barcelona, which should be good news from an Arsenal point of view, with no other clubs mentioned as being in the running for this signing at the moment.

The 31-year-old has been a top performer for much of his career in the Premier League, but perhaps some teams are put off by his age.

Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky, however, as they surely won’t have the kind of budget enjoyed by many of their rivals.

This could end up being a fine move for the Gunners, with Willian possibly an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Pepe.

