Arsenal set to make second improved offer for European wonderkid dubbed ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’

Arsenal look determined to land Sporting Lisbon’s 17-year old wonderkid Joelson Fernandes as the Gunners plot a second and improved bid after their £18m opening offer was rejected by the Portuguese outfit.

Fernandes, who has been widely dubbed as ‘the next Cristiano Ronaldo’ has recently set the Portuguese footballing world alight after being promoted to Sporting’s senior squad after the league’s restart earlier this year.

The 17-year old winger went onto make his competitive debut against domestic counterparts Gil Vicente which saw him write his name in Lion folklore, becoming the club’s third youngest debutant.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Mikel Arteta is keen on luring the future star from his homeland to the iconic Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners reportedly opened discussions with an £18m offer, however, it is understood that Sporting will not entertain the prospect of letting their highly-rated youngster depart for a sum less than his release clause, reported to be £40m.

During a week which sees Gunners boss Arteta hopeful of resolving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract situation, Arsenal fans could finally see their club’s transfer plans made a reality.