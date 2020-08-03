Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly wants to see ambition from the Gunners in the transfer market if he is to stay at the club this summer.

The Gabon international would be particularly keen on a deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who he played alongside at Borussia Dortmund, according to Le 10 Sport.

The report suggests that Arsenal have some other targets in mind and that Dembele does not want to leave Barcelona, but they claim it’s a dream for Aubameyang to play alongside the Frenchman again.

The pair were certainly a superb partnership at Dortmund, though Aubameyang’s career has gone a lot better than Dembele’s since they both left the Bundesliga giants.

Dembele has majorly flopped in his time at the Nou Camp, and he looks like he could do with a move away if he is to revive what looked like being a very promising career.

Arsenal don’t look in desperate need of more attacking players if they keep hold of Aubameyang, though some might argue Dembele could be an upgrade on the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette in Mikel Arteta’s front three.

