Arsenal are reportedly closing in on an agreement to seal the free transfer of Chelsea winger Willian.

The Brazil international’s contract expires at the end of this season and this has led to much speculation over his future in recent weeks.

The latest from Football Insider is that Arsenal have leapfrogged rivals Tottenham in the race to sign Willian, and are now edging closer to bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

Willian has shown he can be a star performer at Premier League level for many years now, having won two Premier League titles and other major honours during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal could benefit from an extra option in attack, with the 31-year-old likely to be an upgrade on Mesut Ozil and others, whilst also putting a bit more pressure on Nicolas Pepe to perform after a slightly underwhelming debut season in England.

Tottenham could also have done with improving their front line this summer, and Willian has previously shone under Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs boss coached Willian at Chelsea and the pair seemed well suited to each other, but it seems it’s Arsenal in pole position.