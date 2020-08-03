Arsenal have reportedly set an asking price of around £40million for Matteo Guendouzi this summer as they put their transfer plans together.

The Gunners will have been given a cash boost after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, which also secured qualification for next season’s Europa League.

Arsenal urgently need to strengthen this squad, however, after finishing 8th in the Premier League in 2019/20 – their lowest finish in 25 years.

According to the Times, they have some big-name transfer targets in mind, and they could help fund moves by offloading Guendouzi, among others.

The young Frenchman seems a likely candidate for the exit door after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta in recent times, and the Times claim he can leave for £40m.

Guendouzi has shown some potential in his time at the Emirates Stadium, so it’s not inconceivable that some top clubs might be willing to pay that kind of money for the 21-year-old.

Arsenal fans won’t be too disappointed to see the back of Guendouzi, as long as the money can be reinvested well, with new midfielders surely a priority for Arteta and co.