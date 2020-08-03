Juventus have reportedly been in contact with Arsenal over a potential transfer deal for Alexandre Lacazette.

The Italian giants are interested in signing the France international, who has had a mixed spell at the Emirates Stadium and who might make sense as being a player Mikel Arteta is ready to sell this summer.

Le 10 Sport link Lacazette with Juventus, and Arsenal might do well to raise funds from his sale in order to strengthen other areas of their squad.

Arsenal’s priority this summer has to be keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Lacazette not nearly as important to this team, even if he has plenty of quality on his day.

The former Lyon man could easily be replaced with youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah, and money from his sale could go on strengthening Arsenal’s defence and midfield.

It remains to be seen if Juve and the Gunners will ultimately agree a deal for Lacazette to move this summer, but it would be interesting to see how he’d get on alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in Maurizio Sarri’s attack.