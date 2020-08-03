Arsenal transfer gossip is coming thick and fast at the moment as the Gunners’ FA Cup final victory on Saturday gives Mikel Arteta a much-needed cash boost going into this summer.

The north London giants urgently need to strengthen ahead of next season as their triumph at Wembley could paper over a few cracks in Arteta’s squad following a lowest Premier League finish in 25 years.

First up, it looks like Arsenal are working on a fine potential signing in midfield as reports claim Arteta has contacted Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic about a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.

Reports in France suggest Rakitic is a top target for Arsenal, but the Croatia international himself would rather continue his career in Spanish football and rejoin former club Sevilla.

It remains to be seen if Arteta can persuade Rakitic to change his mind and try his luck in the Premier League next season.

Next, Arsenal are seemingly the favourites to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez after Manchester United strongly denied chasing the Mexico international.

The Gunners also have Jimenez on their list of targets for the summer, and he could well be a much-needed upgrade on Alexandre Lacazette after some fine form this season.

Man Utd are not in the running, according to latest reports, so that could give AFC a big advantage in any transfer battle.

And finally, Matteo Guendouzi has dropped a huge hint over his future by snubbing Arsenal’s FA Cup celebrations.

The Frenchman has neglected to follow Mesut Ozil in tweeting his congratulations or mentioning the result against Chelsea on Instagram after being left out of Arteta’s squad.

Guendouzi has also been given a £40million asking price this summer as it looks increasingly clear there’s no way back for him at Arsenal.