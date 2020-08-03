With the new Premier League season just under six weeks away, Man United keeper, David de Gea, will be keeping a keen eye on whether he still retains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s full support or not.

Sheffield United loanee, Dean Henderson, is waiting in the wings for his chance, but former United custodian, Mark Bosnich, believes there’s an even better candidate for taking the Spaniard’s mantle.

A familiar sounding name too.

Since winning the Premier League with Leicester City, Kasper Schmeichel’s credentials have only been enhanced, and it certainly wouldn’t be the worst move in the world to see him following in his father’s footsteps.

“When he’s playing well, he’s as good as any goalkeeper in the Premier League,” Bosnich said on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Star.

“He’s won a title with Leicester, he’s been very consistent at international level for quite some time as well.

“Obviously, when Leicester were in the Champions League he performed very well.

“We don’t know exactly with the David de Gea situation, we saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back him and keep him in the side. There’s Dean Henderson as well, but I think that would be a fantastic move for both parties.

“Even if they decide to keep David de Gea, to have someone of the quality of Kasper Schmeichel fighting for a place with de Gea would bring the whole standard up a couple of notches.

“Like I said, when he plays at his best which is more regular than not, Kasper Schmeichel is as good as anyone in the Premier League.”

The most pressing issue is whether the Norwegian still sees de Gea as his go-to No.1.

A series of poor performances which have been littered with mistakes has seen the Spaniard’s role in the team questioned, but to this point he has had Solskjaer’s unequivocal backing.

With so much at stake next season, however, the manager can’t afford any passengers.