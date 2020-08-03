Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has teased Blues fans after he posted an image of himself with Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell on his official Instagram account.

Drinkwater, 30, joined Chelsea in 2017 when he left Leicester City, the club who he won the 2015-16 Premier League title with.

After returning from an underwhelming six month loan at Aston Villa, Drinkwater appears to be trying his hand at agency work during the summer downtime.

“Ferguson kept saying we’re Manchester United and we are going to attack. But deep down, the players knew it was the wrong approach.” – Which game is Wayne Rooney talking about? Click here to find out.

Chelsea have been linked with Chilwell for some time now after The Mirror reported that the English full-back was prepared to quit the Foxes in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Drinkwater’s comments are probably intentionally tongue-in-cheek, but this post will no doubt get Chelsea fans talking!