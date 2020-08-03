Menu

‘Everybody says my name wrong’ – Mourinho in humorous exchange with Tottenham players

Tottenham FC
Posted by

He first came to the national consciousness in England when taking over at Chelsea for the first time, but it appears that for the last decade and a half, we’ve all been saying his name wrong.

Jose Mourinho aka ‘The Special One’ had a humorous exchange with Japhet Tanganga on the Tottenham training pitch which was picked up by the Amazon Prime cameras for part of the forthcoming documentary ‘All or Nothing.’

“How do I say your name correctly?” Mourinho asks the youngster in the footage, cited by the Daily Star.

After his response, the Portuguese continues: “I hate to tell the wrong names man.

“Everybody says my name wrong. Everybody calls me Jose [pronounced like Hosay]. I am Jose [pronouncing the J and accenting the E].”

It’s an insight into a side of the Portuguese that is rarely seen by the public.

More Stories / Latest News

Often derided as a little sour and always controversial, Mourinho is almost universally liked by the players who work under him, with the possible exception of a couple of high-profile names.

Seeing him in what’s clearly one of his favourite environments, he’s relaxed and at ease. Woe betide anyone who gets on the wrong side of him, mind.

More Stories Japhet Tanganga Jose Mourinho