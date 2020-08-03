It’s often said that football is a man’s game, and there’s little doubt as to the physicality involved at the top level.

Not only do players have to be elite athletes, capable of running miles during a game, but they also need to look after themselves on the pitch. If the opposition see a weak link, that’s invariably who they’ll target.

Some players handle the darker arts of the beautiful game better than others, whilst some allow the red mist to occasionally descend and go completely the other way.

One player who has always put himself about a bit, whilst being tremendously technical on the ball, is Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Santiago Bernabeu to move to Juventus, the French centre-forward has come even more into his own, and though he’s coming towards the end of his career, he’s already looking ahead.

”I get a thrill out of combat sports, and I love to train,” Benzema said to kickboxing pal, Fouad Ezbiri, on YouTube, cited by the Daily Star.

“Once my football career is over, why don’t I train with you for six months?

“Then, if you think I am ready for a fight, there’s no problem as far as I’m concerned. I swear to God, I’m up for it.”

If he remains fit, whose to say he wouldn’t be a success in combat sports too?!