Borussia Dortmund expect Manchester United to meet Jadon Sancho transfer demands, bid must be submitted by next week

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly expecting Manchester United to make a bid to meet their transfer demands regarding Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been the subject of much transfer gossip for some time now after really catching the eye with his dazzling performances in the Bundesliga.

United could do with a signing like that in attack, and it looks like things could move quickly in the next week or so as Dortmund anticipate their demands will be met.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, however, they have set a deadline of August 10th for an offer to be submitted…

Update @Sanchooo10: @BVB expect the club @ManUtd to pay the transfer fee of 120 million euros in installments. That would also be okay for @bvb. But: the offer must be submitted by august 10th @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 3, 2020

Still, it sounds like they think Man Utd will pay their demands for Sancho in instalments, which sounds ideal for all parties involved.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had a slightly disappointing season as they only just scraped into the top four, and missed out on a place in the FA Cup final with a poor performance against Chelsea in the semis.

Someone like Sancho would undoubtedly improve this Red Devils squad and could be key to turning this club back into genuine title contenders next season.