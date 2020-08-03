Record-breaking Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer expected to go through by the end of the week

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of smashing the British transfer record as Jadon Sancho’s proposed move to Old Trafford edges ever closer.

A deal worth a staggering £120m is expected to be completed ‘by the end of the week’, according to the Independent.

The Reds have been linked with the young English star for almost an entire campaign with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority believed to be a right-sided attacker.

Sancho, 20, has risen to the forefront of European footballing dominance in what has been an utterly stunning campaign having racked up 34 goal contributions in 44 appearances in all competitions.

According to the Independent, Sancho is ‘confident’ that his hotly tipped moved to United will be sealed ‘by the end of the week’ in a deal which is expected to reach the staggering heights of £120m.

It is understood that the final hurdle United’s executives must navigate is the structuring of the instalment payments which are believed to be another £60m on top of £60m up front.

However, it is reported that personal agreements between United and Sancho are finalised and that the player himself is looking forward to the move.

The Independent claim that sources working closely on the deal have claimed that it is now ‘picking up pace’.