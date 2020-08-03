The stat which shows Man United could soon have one of the deadliest attacks in world football

Manchester United could have one of the deadliest strike force in world football next season should they successfully manage to secure Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The Reds have been linked with Sancho for the best part of 12 months now and appear to be edging closer to completing what is tipped to be a British transfer record, as per the Times.

Sancho, 20, has endured a break-through campaign which is up there with some of football’s greats having racked up 34 goal contributions in 44 matches in all competitions.

According to Sky Sports, United are in talks with German outfit Borussia Dortmund in an attempt to agree on the exact structure of the proposed deal which could hinge on how instalment payments are made.

Should United pull off what is likely to be one of the sport’s most famous transfers, their front line could be transformed into the most prolific in world football.

Incredibly, United’s front-three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and teenage sensation Mason Greenwood have totalled a monumental goal tally of 61 goals in all competitions combined this season.

If Sancho were to enter into that mix, United could have three of Europe’s top five goal scorers under the age of 25 all lining up for them next season.

Ridiculous.