Bid made: Chelsea launch official Kai Havertz transfer offer

Chelsea appear to be edging closer to securing Bayer Leverkusen’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz after football transfer expert Ian McGarry dropped an exciting update on the German’s current transfer situation.

Havertz, 21, has been the subject of intense speculation surrounding where he could be plying his trade next season after being heavily linked with both Frank Lampard’s Chelsea and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The young attacker has endured a wonderful season for Die Werkself after racking up 26 goal contributions in 43 appearances in all competitions.

It has been the youngster’s consistently impressive form which has seen him become Chelsea’s number one target in a move which is tipped to worth £90m, as per Sky Sports.

However, the latest developments surrounding the German wonderkid dropped earlier this afternoon when McGarry claimed on the Transfer Window Podcast that the Blues have launched a £45m bid for Havertz.

“Ferguson kept saying we’re Manchester United and we are going to attack. But deep down, the players knew it was the wrong approach.” – Which game is Wayne Rooney talking about? Click here to find out.

McGarry also claims that Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have included £18m worth of add-ons in their opening offer.

In a week which could see the British transfer record broken or at least equalled, as Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho appears to be on the brink of joining Manchester United, as per Sky Sports, the Premier League continues to flex their financial muscles.