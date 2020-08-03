Liverpool are reportedly not far off meeting the asking price of Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi.

According to a report in the print edition of the Daily Mirror, as cited by the Metro, Liverpool have already made a £9million offer for Mandi, but can get a deal done if they offer just £1.8m more.

Mandi has shone in La Liga and would be a fine signing to give Liverpool more depth at the back next season, following Dejan Lovren’s recent move to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Reds have been dominant in the Premier League in recent times, but must make sure to strengthen while they’re on top, or else the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United will close the gap on them next season.

Mandi looks like he could be a useful option for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez too injury prone to be relied upon for an entire campaign in both the Premier League and Champions League.

LFC didn’t make too many signings last summer, focusing on bringing in youngsters, and it looks like they might not make additions to their starting XI a priority again this year.