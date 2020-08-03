Liverpool ‘flinched’ after learning Bayern Munich’s Thiago asking price

Premier League champions Liverpool have reportedly been left with a sour taste in their mouth after learning that German giants Bayern Munich want £27m for midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago, 29, has been tipped to make the switch from Germany to Anfield after leading journalist Raphael Honigstein told Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk Podcast that the German champions were ‘bracing themselves’ for Liverpool to make a move for their star midfielder.

The latest developments in the ongoing Merseyside saga according to German outlet Abendzeitung Munchen as cited by Sports Witness is that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ‘flinched’ when they discovered that Bayern Munich’s asking price is £27m.

The same report claims that European giants Paris Saint-Germain are waiting in the wings and will try to lure Thiago to the French capital after they are prepared to stump up the £27m asking fee.

However, it is believed that Thiago still remains keen on a move to Liverpool even though it is unlikely that Liverpool will be able to pay the current valuation required to secure his services.

Contrary to these reports, the Liverpool Echo states that it is their understanding that Liverpool have no plans to make a move for the talented Spanish midfielder at this time.