Liverpool are reportedly very likely to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich midfield playmaker Thiago Alcantara this summer.

The Reds have long been linked with Alcantara this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract at Bayern, with the Bavarian giants keen to offload him now rather than lose him on a free next year.

The Spain international would be a fine signing for Liverpool, but has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent times as top clubs unsurprisingly chase this bargain €30million deal.

It remains to be seen how this saga will pan out, but the latest from Mundo Deportivo is that a move to Anfield looks ‘very likely’ for Alcantara.

Liverpool would do well to get this creative midfield player in, with Jurgen Klopp likely to benefit from someone who can bring something a little different to the side.

The Merseyside giants have perhaps not seen the best of players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain yet, while James Milner is ageing and cannot go on forever.

Alcantara would surely fit Klopp’s style of play and offer Liverpool a bit more spark in the middle, whereas for now their main attacking threat comes from their full-backs.