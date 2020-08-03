Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation of Liverpool defender Joel Matip as they weigh up a summer transfer.

The Cameroonian has been a rock solid performer for the Reds in recent times, playing a key role in the club winning the Champions League last season and the Premier League title this term.

Liverpool surely won’t let such an important player go easily, but Kick442 claim PSG are monitoring Matip as a potential replacement for long-serving centre-back Thiago Silva.

The Ligue 1 giants could certainly do worse than a move for Matip, who is valued at around £28.8million by Transfermarkt, though we imagine he’d likely cost a bit more than that given his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 28-year-old may well feel tempted by a move to PSG as he’d perhaps be more likely to start week in, week out for Thomas Tuchel’s team, whereas he’s faced a great deal of competition from Joe Gomez for a place alongside Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping, however, that this is just speculation and doesn’t ultimately lead to anything.