If there’s a theme that’s developed at Liverpool during the time that Jurgen Klopp has been in charge, it’s the ‘team before I’ mentality.

The German often appears at pains to promote the collective over any individual, albeit that it’s sometimes hard to do so if one player or other has had a particularly strong ninety minutes.

You always get the feeling, however, that everyone in the squad is valued, no matter how many minutes they get over the course of a season.

Midfielder, James Milner, has also paid tribute to the Reds’ unsung heroes.

“It takes a special group of players and staff to win a league title. Everything has to be perfect right from the top of the club all the way through, and it is a squad,” he said to the official Liverpool website.

“The guys who haven’t even played a minute, you talk about someone like Andy Lonergan, who has been incredible for us this year: his attitude, how he is around the place and how he trained.

“There are guys who maybe haven’t played as many games but, when there has been an injury or they’re needed, they’re ready and there to go.

“The guys who are disappointed not to be in the team on a Friday, when we train the day before a game, their level is incredible and they push the guys who are starting all the way.

“That takes a special attitude as well. It makes it more special because everyone is so important to the cause, to be able to get over the line.”

There’s clearly a brilliant team spirit at the club and in the dressing room, and all the while Klopp can engender the same, whilst getting the absolute maximum out of his players, he has the chance to build a lasting legacy.

Not since the days of Sir Kenny Dalglish have the Anfield faithful taken someone to their hearts as they have with the German.

With everyone continuing to pull in the same direction, it’s a frightening prospect for the rest of the Premier League.