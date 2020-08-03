Arsenal legend Kolo Toure has suggested that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk does have at least one weakness to his game that players should try to exploit.

The Dutchman has been world class since joining Liverpool from Southampton, winning the Champions League last season and the Premier League title this term.

Toure was one of the best centre-backs in Europe himself back in his Arsenal days, so knows a thing or two about what makes a top player for that position.

Discussing Van Dijk, the Ivorian was full of praise, but did give one little pointer that Premier League strikers might want to take note of.

“He’s an unbelievable player,” Toure told Stats Perform News. “He’s a top player. He’s got speed, height – he can jump. He’s got technique. He can switch the game with his long passes. He has got everything.

“I haven’t seen many players challenge him one on one. In my opinion, that’s his weakness! He’s really tall and if you really attack him with the ball, he can struggle, but he’s so clever.

“He’s so clever because he drops well. But if you are really aggressive in attack in a one-on-one, I think you can get something from him.

“He’s a really clever player. He’s got [Joe] Gomez on his side, good players on his side to help him as well. There are good players around him and I think that makes his game easy. But I think he’s got so many qualities.”