Manchester United are reportedly hopeful of sealing a smart transfer deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening at the back for next season, with Harry Maguire not entirely convincing since his big move from Leicester City last summer.

Maguire would probably benefit from a better partner than Victor Lindelof, and Skriniar could be ideal at Old Trafford after showing some impressive form in his time at the San Siro.

The Slovakia international is now supposedly being targeted by United in an exchange deal, with Chris Smalling or Alexis Sanchez on offer to Inter, according to Calciomercato.

That could be fine business for Man Utd if they can pull it off, with Smalling and Sanchez unlikely to be key players for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side any time soon.

The pair could perhaps be tempting options for Inter, however, with Smalling impressing on loan at Roma this term, while Sanchez has been on loan at Inter and recently showed some improvement despite initially getting off to an underwhelming start.

