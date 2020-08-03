With the summer transfer window already open for business, things are beginning to hot up as far as Manchester United are concerned.

Having done so well to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will undoubtedly know that he has to strengthen in key areas if he wants to make a dent in the European competition and also domestically in the Premier League.

To that end, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has long been a target for the Red Devils, however, things are quickly coming to a head as far as a switch to Old Trafford for the youngster is concerned.

According to BBC Sport, the Bundesliga outfit have put a deadline of August 10 for the deal to be completed.

The outlet also note that Dortmund want in excess of €100m for Sancho and that a payment structure has yet to be agreed.

Clearly, time is of the essence, and if Ed Woodward can’t get this one over the line in time, there’s bound to be far-reaching repercussions.