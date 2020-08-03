Manchester United in advanced talks over Jadon Sancho deal that will set new transfer record

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks over completing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old is expected to become the most expensive English player of all time in move worth a total of £90million that will be paid in instalments, according to the Guardian.

This could be a superb signing for the Red Devils, with Sancho showing himself to be one of the most exciting young footballers on the planet in recent times.

The Guardian claim Sancho would join United on a five-year contract and that interest from the Premier League giants has intensified in recent weeks.

All in all, this looks hugely encouraging from a Man Utd point of view, and it will be exciting to see such a top talent make his way to England for next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a promising squad at Old Trafford, with the club already looking strong in attack in 2019/20 as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have formed a lethal combination up front.

Adding Sancho into the mix could make United a force again in the near future, though work also clearly still needs to be done on other areas of Solskjaer’s squad.

For now, however, a deal for a player of Sancho’s calibre is a huge statement and one that is sure to majorly improve United for the long term.

