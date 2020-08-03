It beggars belief quite frankly that despite all of the government warnings, ex-Man United legend, Paul Scholes, would still go ahead and allow a party to be held for his son during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a time when those in the public eye should be taking the lead and setting an example for others to follow, Scholes still thought that a seven hour party with no social distancing rules in place, according to The Sun, was appropriate.

His son Arron was celebrating his 21st birthday, but the shindig took place after new lockdown rules, which ban social gatherings in people’s homes and gardens, were put in place for the Greater Manchester area.

News of the party quickly spread thanks to social media footage and photos from outside Scholes’ property showing partygoers coming and going.

As a result, according to the BBC, Scholes has now been spoken to by the Police about it and reminded of his responsibilities.