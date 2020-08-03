Man United’s Marcus Rashford featured on cover of Vogue

Manchester United have had a year to remember so far, with qualification for next season’s Champions League the icing on the cake.

There’s still a potential Europa League to win, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely consider the 2019/20 campaign to be a step in the right direction for the Red Devils.

Off the pitch, things have also gone remarkably well for Marcus Rashford.

During lockdown, he showed a maturity well beyond his years as he took the UK government to task over their failure to provide free school meals to the most disadvantaged children.

Partnering with FareShare in March, and following a well-publicised campaign that has since raised more than £20m, the striker managed to get Boris Johnson to make a u-turn and Rashford rightly received plaudits as a result.

Following on from that, esteemed style magazine, Vogue, have seen fit to put Rashford on the cover for their September issue, and it’s safe to say that the player was chuffed to bits judging by the message on his Twitter account.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal set to make second improved offer for European wonderkid dubbed ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’ Chelsea lead pursuit to persuade Premier League to keep five subs rule next season (Photos) Guendouzi’s Arsenal days numbered after total disregard for his side’s FA Cup triumph

It’s no more than he deserves, and in an age where true role models are few and far between, Marcus Rashford stands as one of the very best.