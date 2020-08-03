The latest Man Utd transfer news is here and it’s looking good for the Red Devils in terms of potential signings coming in this summer.

United need a good transfer window after a disappointing season that saw them only narrowly scrape into the top four on the final day of the season.

First up, progress seems to be being made on a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who has shown himself to be a world class young talent in his time in the Bundesliga.

It looks increasingly like both clubs expect a deal to be done, with United to pay Sancho’s sizeable transfer fee in instalments over the next couple of years.

The England international would make an ideal fit at Old Trafford and it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get the backing to complete this club-record purchase.

Elsewhere, bookies odds make Man Utd among the favourites to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The Gabon international’s future is in real doubt as he enters the final year of his contract, with big clubs likely to be queuing up to snap him up.

United would do well to improve their options up front, and many fans would take Aubameyang after his superb goalscoring form in the Premier League.

Finally, MUFC could also strengthen their defence with a move for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils before and seems an ideal partner for the struggling Harry Maguire next season.

Reports in Italy claim United could land Skriniar by offering either Alexis Sanchez or Chris Smalling to Inter.