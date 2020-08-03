What Kasper Schmeichel has said about David de Gea and Dean Henderson amid Man Utd transfer links

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has offered his support to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Denmark international clearly feels bad for De Gea after a big dip in form this season, saying this is a normal thing that happens to even the best goalkeepers.

Schmeichel has suggested that United youngster Dean Henderson is not yet ready to replace De Gea as number one at Old Trafford…

?"I feel for him, he's been unbelievable, but they have an English keeper (Henderson) and that means so much, they build them up" Kasper Schmeichel speaking in July about David De Gea's mistakes amidst rumours of Schmeichel being linked to a move to Manchester United pic.twitter.com/Rz6Z9RQ0vq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 3, 2020

Although this video was from over a week ago, it makes interesting viewing considering Schmeichel has just been linked as a target for Man Utd.

Reports claim the 33-year-old is on the Red Devils’ radar, and he could make sense as a stop gap between De Gea and Henderson.

Still, it seems the player himself is firmly backing De Gea to bounce back at United.