Photo: De Gea doppelganger gives Man United keeper a shock

Had you been watching the Ross County v Motherwell game, you might be forgiven for thinking that you’d just seen Manchester United keeper, David De Gea, being interviewed.

Why?

As the Sky Sports cameras rolled, Ross County’s manager, Stuart Kettlewell, could’ve easily passed for the Red Devils custodian.

Even de Gea himself thought so, taking to his Twitter account and posting a shocked emoji beside a picture of Kettlewell.

You can see the picture below yourself. The likeness is uncanny!