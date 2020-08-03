No sooner has the summer transfer window opened in the Premier League, than Man United are getting their work done.

Aside from any deals for new players, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that he has to ship a few current members of his squad out.

One of those is Alexis Sanchez who has spent the past season on-loan at Inter Milan.

In news that will surely be music to the ears of United fans, the Italian giants have reached total agreement with the Red Devils on a permanent deal for Sanchez.

That’s according to Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, who broke the news via this tweet.

Romano notes that Inter won’t pay a transfer fee for the Chilean, but they will instead take over his full salary and pay him €7m per season.

Total agreement reached between Inter and Manchester United on a permanent deal, here we go! Inter will NOT pay any fee to Man United. He’ll join for free and Inter will take charge of his full wage. Sanchez will earn €7M/season as Inter player. ??? #MUFC #Inter @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

The Daily Mirror note that in his spell at Old Trafford, Sanchez only scored five goals and made 45 appearances in total across all competitions over the two seasons he was contracted at the club.

Once it goes through, it’s a move that will surely benefit all parties and allow Solskjaer to refocus his efforts.