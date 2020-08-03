Their season may be over, but Liverpool are not resting on their laurels it seems.

Champions League holders – for now -, Premier League winners, Club World Cup winners, European Super Cup winners… it really has been one hell of a year for the Reds.

Superbly marshalled by Jurgen Klopp, the Anfield outfit have taken all before them, and it was only in the final few games of the season, when the Premier League had already been secured, that their form tailed off somewhat.

Rather than basking in the glory of a job well done, owner, John W Henry is continuing to look forward rather than back.

“One of the things that come along with winning is immediately talking about the future,” he said on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel and cited by the Daily Star.

“We’re always tomorrow-based. We’re always thinking about tomorrow but right now we’re champions of England and that’s what we’re thinking about.

“I just want to say that you’ve waited a long time for this. I know we all have to celebrate responsibly but this feels like the gift that keeps on giving.

“Every day I get up, it’s front and centre that we won England finally.

“That’s my wish for you. Every morning you get up for as long as you can, think about what we have accomplished. I hope you feel as proud as I do.”

It’s that kind of mentality that ensures long-term success. As soon as eyes are taken off of the prize because it’s felt that the work has been done getting to the top, that’s when there’s a very slippery slope back down again.

The way Mr. Henry is talking, the Reds could be at the top for a long, long while yet.