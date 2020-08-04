Arsenal are reportedly the main candidates to seal the transfer of Lyon forward Memphis Depay as Mikel Arteta makes him a target.

This is according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, with the Netherlands international also supposedly being keen to leave Ligue 1 and return to the Premier League.

The report adds that Lyon could be ready to sit down and discuss a deal once their participation in this season’s Champions League is over.

Depay struggled at Manchester United earlier in his career, but has since improved a great deal in his time at Lyon, who would ask for around £36million to let him go this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Arsenal are also being strongly linked with a move for Chelsea winger Willian by ESPN and others, so it remains to be seen if they’ll feel they need to pursue another wide player.

Still, if a move for Willian doesn’t work out, a cheap deal for Depay could be a very decent alternative for the Gunners, who could do with bringing in an upgrade on the likes of Mesut Ozil and Reiss Nelson in the attacking midfield department, while Nicolas Pepe has also had an inconsistent first season at the Emirates Stadium.

Depay has shown his quality in his time in France and it’s unsurprising to hear Todo Fichajes claim he wants to try his luck in England again.