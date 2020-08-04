Banned Sergio Ramos will still travel to Manchester despite fears he’ll be denied entry

Real Madrid are set to travel to Manchester to face-off against Premier League runners-up Manchester City on Friday when the illustrious Champions League will restart. However, despite planning on also travelling with the Spanish side, banned defender Sergio Ramos may be denied access to the stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

MORE Zlatan Ibrahimovic edges closer to new £5.4m AC Milan contract

Pep Guardiola’s City will go into Friday’s crucial second leg round of 16 knockout tie 2-1 up on aggregate as they look to lift their first ever Champions League trophy.

During the first leg all the way back in February, centre-back Sergio Ramos was sent off for a last-man foul on City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Ramos’ dismissal means he is ineligible to line-up for Los Blancos in the return leg, however, according to The Times, the 34-year old still plans on travelling to Manchester despite fears he may be denied entry to the Etihad.

Due to the tightening of safety measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it remains unclear as to whether or not Ramos will be permitted to watch his side compete in Friday’s games from the stadium’s stands.

Under normal circumstances, banned players are of course able to attend matches, however, it will be down to UEFA to determine whether or not Ramos will be granted access.