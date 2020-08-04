Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Ousmane Dembele if Arsenal or others come calling this summer.

The France international is not exactly being linked with the Gunners for the moment, but a recent report from Le 10 Sport claimed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was keen for the club to make some big signings in order to keep him this summer.

Among those could be Dembele, with Le 10 Sport claiming the Gabon international dreams of playing alongside his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate once again.

The pair were a lethal duo at Dortmund, but Dembele has since struggled at Barcelona, and it makes sense that he might soon be offloaded.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants are willing to let him go to Arsenal this summer even if it dents their own hopes of signing Aubameyang.

The report claims Barca want to make sales of unwanted players such as Dembele a priority, so will agree to a deal if Arsenal do end up showing an interest, even if it means helping the north Londoners keep hold of Aubameyang, a player they’d considered signing.

This could be great news for Arsenal, with Dembele surely still capable of filling the immense potential he showed earlier in his career.

The 23-year-old still has time to turn things around and could benefit from a change of scene, and perhaps a reunion with Aubameyang as they combined so well together during their time in the Bundesliga.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal themselves will risk this move, however, even if they could do with attacking reinforcements for next season.

ESPN and others suggest AFC will instead be going in for Chelsea winger Willian as he nears becoming a free agent.

