Bayern Munich fail in ambitious loan approach for wonderkids from Barcelona and Real Madrid

The general idea of signing someone on loan is your club will get to sign a player for a year who would usually be out of their reach – in exchange for developing them for a bigger side.

It’s rare to see an elite team who will happily develop a player for another elite side, but it looks like Bayern Munich have been trying to loan some of the brightest prospects from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo reported that they had made an approach to Barcelona for their young forward Pedri, who has been impressing on loan in the second tier this season.

Pedri looks like a player who’s capable of conjuring up magic moments from nothing, and the report states that Barcelona had no interest in allowing this to happen.

Not to be deterred, it appears they then made an approach to Real Madrid to propose a similar move for Takefusa Kubo, but that’s unlikely to happen too:

Bayern Munich have reportedly offered Real Madrid €8m for Kubo on a one-year loan deal with no option to buy, but Madrid and the player prefer the idea of getting vital experience as a regular starter elsewhere. (Onda Cero) — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) August 3, 2020

It’s a curious approach from Bayern because there’s no suggestion that they were looking to include an option to buy in these, so they would just be taking talented players on a loan for a year.

It does suggest that finances are tight and they are just trying to find a way of freshening up the squad, but neither of these moves looks likely to happen.