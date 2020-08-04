Bayern Munich sporting director issues Leroy Sane warning after weekend friendly

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has spoken out about his excitement to see new signing Leroy Sane in action once their Champions League campaign resumes on Aug 8 but was quick to warn fans the star needs patience.

Sane, 24, left Manchester City earlier this summer to join up with the Bundesliga champions in £40.5m move (TransferMrkt).

Despite his young age, the talented winger has already endured an impressive career having racked up 105 goal contributions in just 192 senior appearances for both Manchester City and Schalke.

During Sane’s four years in England he won seven major trophies including two consecutive Premier League titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

However, in Aug 2019, the 24-year old winger suffered a devastating cruciate ligament injury which ruled him out for the most part of this season prior to making his switch to Bayern Munich.

In a recent interview with TZ, Bayern Munich sporting director Salihamidzic has spoken of his first impressions of Sane but was quick to warn fans that the German winger ‘still needs time’.

In order to get back to full fitness Bayern Munich played two friendly matches last Friday and over the weekend, the first against Olympique Marseille and then a day later against their own under 19s.

Speaking after the games, Salihamidzic said: “Against the U19 you could see that Leroy moves smoothly and problem-free, that he goes into his dribbling at a very high speed and with a lot of goals.

“Of course Leroy still needs time, he comes from an injury with a very long break. As a professional, I had the same injury and I know that in training you have to be introduced to the competition, the large field, the rooms.”