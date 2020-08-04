Brazilian star offered to Arsenal for just £9m plus controversial midfielder

Arsenal could be set to make one the summer’s most stunning pieces of transfer business as they’ve been offered the chance to sign Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho for just £9m plus Matteo Guendouzi.

Coutinho, 28, shocked the footballing world in 2018 when he made the famous switch from Liverpool to Spanish giants Barcelona in an eye-watering £130.5m move which saw him become the world’s third most expensive footballer, as per TransferMarkt.

Despite the 29-year old’s breath-taking transfer fee, he was loaned out to Bayern Munich just 12-months after making the famous switch.

Coutinho endured a respectable season in Germany, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 34 appearances, however, having now returned to Spain to join back up with his parent club Barcelona, speculation is mounting that the South American could be on his way back to England.

According to Independent, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been offered the attacker for a sum of just £9m but will need to part with the out of favour Guendouzi in a player plus cash deal.

Guendouzi’s future remains very much in the balance after he failed to congratulate his team-mates after their FA Cup heroics.

With plenty of time still left in this summer’s transfer window, this could very well be a story to watch as it does look to have all the makings of becoming one of the shrewdest pieces of business in footballing history.